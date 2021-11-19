Fans trying to take a picture or capture videos of their favourite celebs is not something uncommon. Nobody wants to miss a chance of seizing the moment with their most loved star. Something similar happened and a video related to it has taken internet by storm. It’s a video of John Abraham who is seen walking on the street and he notices two fans seated on a motorbike trying to record the actor. The handsome hunk’s reaction to it is winning hearts. He snatches the phone and surprises them with a sweet message by recording it all by himself. John, who couldn’t stop smiling, says ‘Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there.’ Man a with a golden heart, down to earth, humble nature and so on, are the sweet words that fans have to say about John.

John Abraham’s Sweet Gesture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh SatyamevaJayate2 (@thejohnabraham_suresh)

