After Abrar Ul Haq alleged that Karan Johar copied his song “Nach Punjaban” for the film Jugjugg Jeeyo, Vishal A Singh now claims that his story idea has been copied by KJo’s Dharma Productions. Vishal shared a series of tweets post the trailer launch of Varun Dhawan-starrer and claimed that he had shared extract of his script titled Bunny Rani with Dharma Prouductions in February 2020, which has now been made into Jugjugg Jeeyo. Take a look at the series of tweets and screenshot shared by him on Twitter. Jugjugg Jeeyo: Abrar Ul Haq Calls Out Karan Johar For Copying The Song ‘Nach Punjaban’, Says ‘I Will Be Taking Legal Action’ (View Posts).

Vishal A Singh On Jugjugg Jeeyo

The Screenshot Of The Extract Of Bunny Rani

Please read extract of the synopsis of #BunnyRani I had mailed to @DharmaMovies in Feb 2020. And then go on to watch the #JugJuggJeeyo trailer and judge by yourself. 🙏https://t.co/c4oxhOZH80 pic.twitter.com/etonIJ2DyT — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) May 22, 2022

