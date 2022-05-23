The makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo had dropped the trailer of the film yesterday (May 22) in which the track “Nach Punjaban” too was played. Abrar Ul Haq has shared a series of tweets in which he has called out Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar for copying the song. He mentioned in his post, “I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages.” He even stated, “I will be taking legal action”. Neither KJo nor any other team members have responded to this yet. Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Promise the Biggest Family Entertainer of the Year (Watch Video).

Abrar Ul Haq Calls Out Karan Johar

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Claim On Nach Punjaban Song

Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.#NachPunjaban — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Watch The Trailer Of Jugjugg Jeeyo Below:

A family is built on love, laughter, tears, forgiveness and togetherness!💕 Experience all of it at the same time with this special parivaar and their reunion filled with surprises! #JJJTrailer out now - https://t.co/53AxhNwp3k#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June! — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 22, 2022

Watch The Song Nach Punjaban Below:

