Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to get married with a London-based NRI businessman named Gautam Hathiramani on May 20. Amidst this, internet is filled with pics and videos from her pre-wedding festivities. Now, we got bumped into a clip online that sees the bride-to-be dancing on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hit song "Kajra Re" at her mehendi/sangeet ceremony.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

