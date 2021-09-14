American socialite and reality TV queen Kim Kardashian grabbed the limelight at MET Gala 2021 by wearing a fully covered Balenciaga outfit. That's not it, even Kanye West wore a similar black Haute couture and stunned all. While the two got trolled massively for their choice of attires, even Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is confused with their look. As she took to Instagram stories and wrote, 'Kya Ho Raha Hai?' Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2021 Balenciaga Outfit Sparks Funny Memes and Jokes, Netizens Cannot Get Over Kim K’s Wacky Face Covered Look (View Photos and Video).

Check It Out:

Kareena Kapoor Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)