Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has commenced the shoot of his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has gifted himself a brand new car. The Bollywood star, who already owns a Mini Cooper S, McLaren GT and Lamborghini Urus, has added another luxury vehicle to his collection. In a video doing rounds on social media, Kartik Aaryan could be seen welcoming his brand new car, a Range Rover 4.4 LWB SV. Kartik could be seen doing the pooja rituals in front of his car along with his mother. The car reportedly costs a whopping Rs 4 crore. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Reunion! Kartik Aaryan and Director Luv Ranjan Reunite at Sunny Singh’s Sister’s Wedding (View Pic).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan’s Brand New Car Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

