Kartik Aaryan welcomed New Year 2023 by posting a pic on Insta where he welcomes the sky with an open embrace a la Shah Rukh Khan, but it is the jacket that he is wearing that is grabbing the attention. And not in the right way. Kartik's wearing a Balenciaga jacket, a fashion label that was recently in the news for using kids as models in a recent advertising campaign in what people are alleging as BDSM-inspired outfits. This sparked enough outrage and people had called out the label, so some of Kartik's fans aren't happy that the star is endorsing the brand in his pic. Alexa Demie Cuts Ties With Balenciaga After Their Campaign Scandal, Deletes All Posts Related to the Brand From Her Instagram.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Check Out the Reactions Calling Out the Star for His Jacket:

Insta Reactions on Kartik's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Some More...

Insta Reactions on Kartik's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And even more...

Insta Reactions on Kartik's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Big Mistake'?

Insta Reactions on Kartik's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)