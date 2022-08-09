Aamir Khan is currently busy with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha that also co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. In an interview, the actor confirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film that is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. He has even dropped a hint citing it would be like Elvis’ cameo. Peter Dobson was seen as Elvis in Robert Zemeckis’ directorial, but Kurt Russell had voiced his character. Laal Singh Chaddha: Advait Chandan Reacts to Claims of Paid Trolls to Create Buzz for Aamir Khan’s Movie.

Aamir Khan On SRK’s Cameo In Laal Singh Chaddha

Peter Dobson As Elvis In Forrest Gump

