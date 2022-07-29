Naga Chaitanya’s character Balaraju Bodi will be seen as ‘a loving and innocent friend’ of Laal (Aamir Khan). Well, the Tollywood hunk’s character has a special connection to his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. In the BTS video you’ll see how the makers finalised the name Balaraju for Chay’s character. Chay reveals that his granddad had played the titular role in the 1948 film Balaraju. The actor’s transformation for the film is also impressive. Laal Singh Chaddha: Makers Unveil Naga Chaitanya’s Promising Look As Soldier Balaraju From Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film (View Poster).

Naga Chaitanya As Balaraju Bodi In Laal Singh Chaddha

