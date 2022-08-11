Aamir Khan's much awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha is finally out in theatres. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Right from intriguing posters, songs to trailer, makers have tried their best to promote LSC. Having said that, early reviews of the flick are out and they look positive. As netizens are in love with Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in major roles. Check out Twitterati's reaction to LSC below. Laal Singh Chaddha: Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo in Aamir Khan’s Film Leaks Online, Fans React (Spoiler Alert).

'Blockbuster'

Watching #LaalSinghChaddha Blockbuster 💥 osm movie acting next level my review 4/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Crying & Crying !!! Oh god. #AamirKhan Love you 😪🙏 — PRABHAS 👑💘 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@_INDIA_96) August 11, 2022

'Full of Emotions'

#LaalSinghChaddha what a film full of emotions and acting level of amir khan on its peak — shabbir khan 🇮🇳 (@Shabbir16851344) August 11, 2022

'Significant'

Review #LaalSinghChaddha : BLOCKBUSTER!!! I have no words to express the beauty of this heart touching film. One of the very best films of Aamir after 3 Idiots. The screenplay is significantly enhanced as per taste of Indian audience and it will be loved Rating: 4.5(Must Watch) — Amit Lalwani (@AmitLal98119576) August 10, 2022

'Beautiful'

REVIEW: #LaalSinghChaddha Music/Emotions are the biggest strength of LSC. Makes you cry & laugh in no time. 2nd is writing & cinematography. Each frame is beautiful and has many clap worthy dialogues. #AamirKhan wins you over yet again. (Read Next 2 Tweets) BEAUTIFUL ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) August 9, 2022

