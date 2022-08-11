Aamir Khan's much awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha is finally out in theatres. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Right from intriguing posters, songs to trailer, makers have tried their best to promote LSC. Having said that, early reviews of the flick are out and they look positive. As netizens are in love with Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in major roles. Check out Twitterati's reaction to LSC below. Laal Singh Chaddha: Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo in Aamir Khan’s Film Leaks Online, Fans React (Spoiler Alert).

'Blockbuster'

'Full of Emotions'

'Significant' 

'Beautiful'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)