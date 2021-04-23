In a shocking turn of events, veteran actor, filmmaker, and producer, Lalit Behl passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was known for his roles in Mukti Bhawan, Titli, Made In Heaven, Judgementall Hai Kya. May his soul rest in peace.

Check It Out:

Producer - Director - Actor - Theater and Films. Veteran artist and filmmaker (father of Kanu Behl) - Mr Lalit Behl passed away due to covid related complications. Titli, Mukti Bhawan, Made In Heaven, Judgemental Hai Kya were his recent works. Rest in Peace sir. pic.twitter.com/CIG15VZhHR — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)