There were reports doing rounds that producer Boney Kapoor has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Tamil rom-com Love Today. The buzz was also rife that the film would be helmed by David Dhawan and his son, actor Varun Dhawan would be stepping into Pradeep Ranganathan’s shoes. However, Kapoor has slammed all the reports over it on Twitter. He tweeted, “Please note that I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today.” Love Today Review: Critics Give Thumbs Up for Pradeep Ranganathan’s Romantic Comedy Drama!

Boney Kapoor On Love Today Hindi Remake

Please note that I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today. All such reports on social media are baseless and fake. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) January 2, 2023

