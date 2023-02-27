Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun tied the knot on February 23. The couple shared pictures from their outdoor lunch party in Delhi. The couple twinned in white traditional ensembles for the occasion. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Maanvi captioned the post as, “#2323 celebrations would’ve been incomplete without an outdoor lunch party in the Delhi winter(ish) sun.” Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun Host Reception for Friends and Families.

Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo And Kumar Varun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)