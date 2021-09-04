Manoj Bajpayee met Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar over for a meal. They relished on food cooked by Pankaj Tripathi's wife Mridula Tripathi's food, and also shared pictures from the get-togther meal. In his caption, Manoj thanked Mridula for cooking delicious fish and rice, and promised his friends that he will meet them again.

Check Out The Post Below:

An evening with my old time senior &friend @VineetK00989283 and our dear @TripathiiPankaj at the latter’s (Pankaj’s) place for fish & rice !! What great hosts Pankaj and Mridula are !! फिर जल्दी मिलना होगा मीट भात के लिए !! 🤗🤗❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nfm0qXIgSR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)