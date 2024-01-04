Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas, opened up about the roles he loves to play in movies. The actors arrived for their upcoming movie's press conference and interacted with media persons, during which he opened up about what roles excite him the most. Joking about it, Vijay said that as a villain, he gets the freedom to do the things he can't do in his real life. Later, he adds that he has to pretend to be humble while in cinema, one can openly express themselves. He says, "you can laugh, you can play with the emotions", and that's what makes him want to explore various characters. The movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. Merry Christmas Song ‘Nazar Teri Toofan’: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Share a Sweet Kiss in This Romantic Song From Their Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

@actorvijaysethupathi on why he does roles, and it's not about negative or positive. He is such a wonderful, refreshingly honest, humourous & brilliant actor! #ShriramRaghavan#KatrinaKaif#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/ThKA2LREfA — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) January 4, 2024

