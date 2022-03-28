There are several who have reacted to comedian Chris Rock’s joke at the Oscars 2022 that was directed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. He compared it to Demi Moore’s look in GI Jane and said can’t wait to see Will Smith’s wife (who was diagnosed with alopecia) to star in GI Jane 2. Ankita Konwar, wife of actor-model Milind Soman, shared a tweet in which she mentioned, “NO ONE should get away with cracking a joke on someone else’s medical condition.”

Ankita Konwar on Chris Rock’s Joke

NO ONE should get away with cracking a joke on someone else’s medical condition. Whether it’s at a big event like the Oscars or in a small family gathering. Some things are off limit #Oscars #WillSmith #AcademyAwards #chrisrockslap — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)