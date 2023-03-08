Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya has finally reacted to an open letter shared by the actor on social media a few days back. Hitting back at Nawaz, Aaliya accused him of being a 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible' father. That's not it, as she also mentioned that their daughter was allegedly subjected to sexual misconduct by the actor's male manager. Check out the full post below. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Rebuts Ex-Wife Aaliya’s Allegations of Abandoning Children, Says ‘I Love My Kids and Will Go Any Extent To Secure Their Well Being’.

Aaliya Hits Back at Nawazuddin Siddiqui:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

