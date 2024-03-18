Socialite Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, is a fixture on the internet, frequently spotted at celebrity events and fashion shows. Now, a video of his playful interaction with paparazzi at Lakme Fashion Week has gone viral online. The clip shows Orry exiting the venue hand-in-hand with a companion. As paparazzi call out for photos, Orry can be heard jokingly replying, "No money, no photo," sparking amusement online. To note, recently, Orhan had revealed that he earns his primary source of income by attending weddings. Orry Reveals He Gets Rs 15 Lakh to 30 Lakh for Attending Weddings, Calls It His 'Primary' Source of Income.

Orry's Fun Interaction With Paps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

