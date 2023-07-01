Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé Raghav Chadha recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The B-town actress wore a white kurta salwar and covered her head with her dupatta. On the other hand, Raghav was in a white kurta-pyjama and covered his head with an orange cloth inside the temple. Parineeti captioned it as, " My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side." Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are Engaged! Check Out the First Mushy Pics of The Couple After Their Betrothal!.

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

