Pathaan is all set to release in 2023 and the film’s song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” choreographer Bosco Martis, has taken to social media to post a picture of Shah Rukh Khan posing with him. He mentioned that the click is a treasured moment of his life and that King Khan was shy to show his abs. He wrote a long post complimenting Deepika Padukone and Pooja Dadlani too. 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Song From Pathaan: Deepika Padukone Grabs Eyeballs With Her Sexy Looks Once Again!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis)

