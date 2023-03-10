In a recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan, Siddharth Anand talked about the OTT release of his film Pathaan. He revealed some exciting news for fans of SR, and said that the film releasing on OTT will be an extended version. He also says that there was a scene in the film that was cut out, but will be seen in the extended version. Fact Check: Is Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Announcing Dhoom 4 on Twitter? Here's the Truth!

Pathaan OTT Release Confirmed

#Pathaan's OTT release will have the extended version, confirms director Siddharth Anand. pic.twitter.com/eeZ6ltDKjf — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 9, 2023

Siddharth Anand Full Interview

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)