Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai was passed with no cuts and a U/A certificate by the CBFC. But the makers voluntarily made some cuts and modifications to the film.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “Lead actor Salman Khan and the makers felt that the film is a family entertainer. Although it’s coming on digital as well, many are going to watch it with their families in their homes. So they probably must have thought that it’s better to remove a few shots which might make the target audience uncomfortable.

So, a few shots of young boys consuming drugs have been removed. There’s a quick, one-second shot of a boy suffering from overconsumption of drugs. Even this blink-and-miss shot was chopped off. Then, action shots at four places were deleted, possibly as it was a bit violent.”

