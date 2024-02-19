Mukesh Ambani's Jio Studios had joined forces with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's Mumbai Film Company for Raja Shivaji, a bilingual Hindi-Marathi film tracing the young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's journey. Deshmukh himself will both direct and play the titular role. The project will showcase the enduring legacy of Shivaji and the continued interest in bringing his story to the big screen. Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn Looks Intense in New Poster From Vikas Bahl’s Supernatural Thriller (View Pic).

Riteish Deshmukh in Raja Shivaji:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)