Rakhi Sawant was spotted leaving Amboli police station with her husband Adil Durrani. She was previously taken in for questioning after a model complained that that she made inappropriate videos and photos of her go viral. Rakhi's anticipatory bail application was rejected by a Mumbai sessions court. The feud between the two has been going on for some time now. Rakhi Sawant Arrested: Sherlyn Chopra Reveals That After Interrogation the Actress Will Be Presented at a Court.

Rakhi Sawant Leaves Amboli Station

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)