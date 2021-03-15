In November last year, Akshay Kumar announced Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu, which turned out to be Diwali treat for fans. Akshay Kumar enacts the role of an archaeologist in Ram Setu. In the film, Akshay shares screen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Akshay, director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi will fly to Ayodhya on March 18, 2021 to give the mahurat shot of Ram Setu from Ram Janmabhoomi.

