According to a close source of Bharatiya Janata Party, Randeep Hooda happens to be a potential BJP candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Rohtak constituency, located in the state of Haryana. Reportedly, the actor will soon foray into politics by contesting elections. Randeep, hailing from Rohtak, is said to be keen on this seat, although an official announcement is still awaited. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer: Randeep Hooda's Gripping Portrayal of Feared and Controversial Hindutva Leader Rocked British Establishment (Watch Video).

Randeep Hooda to Enter Politics:

