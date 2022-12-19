Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone witnessed the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France together at stadium in Qatar. Now, a video of the lovebirds has gone viral online which sees them glued to the match like a true fan. In the clip, the two can be seen watching the match seriously, but when Argentina wins, it's Ranveer's childlike reaction which is priceless. Have a look. FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony: Nora Fatehi Rocks the Stage as She Sings ‘Light the Sky’ Anthem Live (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at FIFA Finals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

