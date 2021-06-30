Rumours abound that Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh have been signed on for the Hindi remake of Ratsasan. The latter is a Tamil language thriller starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul. The title of the remake is said to be Mission Cinderella.

