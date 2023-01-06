Raveena Tandon’s wonderful gesture towards ‘voiceless souls of #Kanpur_Zoo’ has won hearts. The zoo authority of Kanpur thanked the actress for sending heaters and supplements and named a tiger cub after the actress. Raveena responded to them on Twitter saying, “Great initiative @WildLense_India! Good Going Kanpur zoo with all the rescue and rehabilitation work you doing!” Raveena Tandon Says Forest Department's Jeep Was on Track After Satpura Reserve Official Starts Probe Over Her Video.

Tiger Cub In Kanpur Zoo Named After Raveena Tandon

Great initiative @WildLense_India ! Good Going Kanpur zoo with all the rescue and rehabilitation work you doing! ♥️🙏🏻 #kanpurzoo https://t.co/7AdBWJkwCI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2023

