Raveena Tandon has shared a few pictures on social media from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. It was indeed an extravaganza affair with the A-listers from Bollywood in attendance. Raveena was seen posing with KJo, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Neelam Kothari Soni and many others. Check out the pictures from the inside party here! Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan, Mira Rajput–Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor–Saif Ali Khan: Check Out Pictures And Videos Of Celebs At Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash.

Inside Party Pics From Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)