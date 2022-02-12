Rhea Chakraborty has shared a video on Instagram citing that she resumed work on Friday (February 11) after two years. She thanked everyone saying, “A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times.” Her BFF Shibani Dandekar commented on the post saying, “yaassss girl get it”.

Rhea Chakraborty Resumes Work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Shibani Dandekar’s Comment

Rhea Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)