In one of the latest promos shared by Sony TV of India's Got Talent Season 9, we see filmmaker Rohit Shetty getting impressed by contestants Divyansh and Manuraj. That's not it, as he also heaps praises for the two and at the end could be seen offering the flute artist and beatboxer a chance to compose background score for Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. Now, that is huge! Yo or Hell No? Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Varun Bahl for India's Got Talent.

