Finally, after several rumours RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Attack will hit the big screens. The release dates of the films are yet to be announced. But, earlier there were several gossip heard that these films are going to release on OTT platforms, but here comes a good news for the movie lovers. RRR stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in supporting roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt, along with Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa playing pivotal roles, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are also there in an extended cameo appearance. Attack stars John Abraham in the lead role alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

