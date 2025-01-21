Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital for five days following the stabbing incident on January 16. The actor was discharged on January 21, and the first visuals of him post-discharge have now surfaced. In a short video, Saif was seen smiling, which reassured fans about his recovery. His appearance marks a positive step after the traumatic ordeal. Fans have expressed relief and support as Saif looked well while stepping out, showing signs of healing. The video has brought a sense of comfort to his admirers, who were eagerly waiting for updates on his condition. Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital Five Days After Stabbing Incident.

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Saif Ali Khan Returning Home

Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: latestLY/ Yogen Shah)

