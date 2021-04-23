Popular choreographer Sandip Soparrkar have tested positive for COVID-19. Soparrkar informed he is in home quarantine. In an interview, the celebrity dancer revealed how he had symptoms like cold, cough, and terrible body pain. Currently, he is quarntined and away from his family.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Sandip Soparrkar said, "I had constant fever since a week, coupled with cold, cough and terrible body pain. The report came in this morning. I rarely fall sick and so this is not a good feeling at all, especially staying away from my kids is the most difficult task. Though we chat on video calls through our respective room balconies but I miss their hugs and kisses.”

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)