Indian music director, Sapan Sengupta (of Sapan-Jagmohan) is no more. He has scored many popular melodies in the '60s and '70s. He was known for his work in Tarzan's Daughter (2002), Polladhavan (1980) and Abhi To Jee Lein (1977). May his soul RIP. Vaishali Takkar Found Dead at Her Home; Initial Reports Claim Sasural Simar Ka 2 Actress Died By Suicide.

Sapan Sengupta Dies:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)