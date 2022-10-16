Indian music director, Sapan Sengupta (of Sapan-Jagmohan) is no more. He has scored many popular melodies in the '60s and '70s. He was known for his work in Tarzan's Daughter (2002), Polladhavan (1980) and Abhi To Jee Lein (1977). May his soul RIP. Vaishali Takkar Found Dead at Her Home; Initial Reports Claim Sasural Simar Ka 2 Actress Died By Suicide.

Sapan Sengupta Dies:

Noted film music director Sapan Sengupta (of Sapan-Jagmohan), passed away yday. Sapan Jagmohan were one of the prolific duos of '60s and '70s, & have given us some very memorable and immortal songs, but could not make a name in the A league Thank you Sir for the melodies #RIP pic.twitter.com/EEHajQsdeA — Pavan Jha (@p1j) October 16, 2022

