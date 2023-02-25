Producer Ekta Kapoor has defended actor Akshay Kumar and criticised the tabloid culture as “insensitive.” After the poor opening of Akshay Kumar's Selfiee at the box office, taking to her Instagram stories Ekta praised Akshay calling him the 'most reliable, dependable actor'. Without naming anyone or any name, Ekta wrote, "Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a hugeeeeee low in itself!!!" Selfiee Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Film Gets Trolled For Its Poor Start; Twitterati Shares Funny Jokes and Memes to Roast Film's Business.

Check The Status Which Ekta Kapoor Shared:

Ekta Kapoor Instagram Status

