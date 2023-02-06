After the party number “Main Khiladi”, the makers of Selfiee are all set to drop the next song titled “Kudiyee Ni Teri”. Akshay Kumar’s cool look from this track has been unveiled and the Khiladi of Bollywood is oozing swag. The teaser of “Kudiyee Ni Teri” will be released tomorrow, February 7. Selfiee Song Main Khiladi: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Leave Fans Nostalgic with Tanishk Bagchi’s Remake of ’90s Track (Watch Video).

Selfiee Song Kudiyee Ni Teri Teaser Update

You grooved to #MainKhiladi, the next song #KudiyeeNiTeri you’ll vibe to! Teaser out tomorrow. #Selfiee in cinemas, on 24th Feb. pic.twitter.com/jSPehUCntQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)