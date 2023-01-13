Bollywood superstar and co-owner of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan attends the opening ceremony of the inaugural DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium. Pathaan star went all black and slayed in his casual outfit wearing black shades. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Learnt Jujutsu for Their Upcoming Action Flick.

SRK Attends DP T20 Opening Ceremony

