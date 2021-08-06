It was not a good day today (August 6) for the Indian women's hockey team at Tokyo Olympics 2020, as they lost bronze against Great Britain. To this, reel life coach, Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) took to Twiter and mentioned he is heartbroken. However, he also added how the women's team has been an inspiration and lauded their efforts.

Shah Rukh Khan:

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

