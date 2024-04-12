Renowned producer and real estate developer Anand Pandit hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Aish and son-in-law Sahil on April 11 in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion. Shah Rukh Khan, as always, exuded sheer elegance in a sleek black Mandarin collared suit. With his charismatic charm, King Khan effortlessly commanded attention, captivating everyone with his arrival. King Khan even posed for the paparazzi, flashing his trademark smile and spreading his unmatched aura. Shah Rukh Khan Waves to a Sea of Fans Gathered Outside Mannat on Eid 2024; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

