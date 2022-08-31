Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati every year with a lot of devotion and joyousness. This time too, as the festivities have begun, SRK welcomed Lord Ganesha and put up a picture with a post that read: ‘Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.’ Shah Rukh Khan's Old Clip Where He Replies to 'What Has He Done for India' is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. pic.twitter.com/mnilEIA1tu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2022

