Amidst trends of #BoycottPathaan, an old clip of Shah Rukh Khan is going viral where he answers to a journalist's question on what he has done for his country. The clip is taken from an event held for promoting his then-upcoming movie Happy New Year. In the video, SRK first counter-questions the journo when he went to Pakistan. Then he replies to the question saying that as a practising Muslim, he cannot talk publicly about his charitable work openly and on social media. He also tells off the journo saying that as a person who has been working on social media for so long, the veracity of the claims (that questioned the star's patriotism) is easily questionable. Shah Rukh Khan's Popular Movies Get a 'Come to My Bed' One-Line Plot Summaries and They are Effing Hilarious! (View Pics).

#journalist : Aap batao Desh ke liye Apne Kya kiya hai ? #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 : Nai aap batao Mai Pakistan kab gya ! Check out this conversation between SRK & news reporter. It's heart wrenching too see that SRK has to clarify this fake news again & again. 💔 Love u King 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/ceZfwN1P0G — OK (@OmiakaOK) August 18, 2022

