The moment Indian women's hockey team made history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after their seal in the semi-finals by beating Australia, the internet was celebrating it in Chak De! India style. Now, Shah Rukh Khan as the ex-coach Kabir Khan has replied to the current coach of women hockey team Sjoerd Marijne’s tweet and wittily demanded a golden win. Check it out.

SRK to Sjoerd Marijne:

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)