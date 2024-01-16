Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan VFX Breakdown Video Out; Actor Lauds Red Chillies Team for Delivering Masterpiece - WATCH!

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his heartfelt appreciation for Red Chillies Entertainment team who crafted the stunning visual effects for his latest blockbuster, Jawan. Coinciding with the release of the official Jawan VFX Breakdown video, SRK penned a touching note celebrating the dedication and talent of his 'people' who tirelessly work behind the scenes to bring cinematic magic to life. The newly released Jawan VFX Breakdown video offers a captivating behind-the-curtains look at the creation of several pivotal scenes from the film. Jawan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan is MASS MASS MASS in Atlee's Enjoyable Action-Entertainer! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shah Rukh Khan Lauds His Team for Their Work:

A film becomes complete and beautiful by the work of people who never get to be seen on screen. Round the clock work….so many deadlines….last minute glitches…..and still to deliver this excellence. Thank u boys and girls….Jawan without would never be…”READY..!” Love u all https://t.co/f2zG63Mwka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2024

Watch Jawan VFX Breakdown:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)