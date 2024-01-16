Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan VFX Breakdown Video Out; Actor Lauds Red Chillies Team for Delivering Masterpiece - WATCH!

SRK expressed gratitude for his Jawan VFX team for their unwavering commitment and passion. He commended their ability to consistently push boundaries and deliver jaw-dropping visual effects.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 16, 2024 05:20 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his heartfelt appreciation for Red Chillies Entertainment team who crafted the stunning visual effects for his latest blockbuster, Jawan. Coinciding with the release of the official Jawan VFX Breakdown video, SRK penned a touching note celebrating the dedication and talent of his 'people' who tirelessly work behind the scenes to bring cinematic magic to life. The newly released Jawan VFX Breakdown video offers a captivating behind-the-curtains look at the creation of several pivotal scenes from the film. Jawan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan is MASS MASS MASS in Atlee's Enjoyable Action-Entertainer! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shah Rukh Khan Lauds His Team for Their Work:

Watch Jawan VFX Breakdown:

