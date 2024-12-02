Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, who rose to fame with her role as Heer Kaul in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, is currently going through a difficult time as her sister Aliya Fakhri got arrested in New York for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and her female friend. According to the latest media reports, the actress' 43-year-old sister killed her ex-beau in Queens, New York. Aliya Fakhri reportedly set a two-storey garage on fire, resulting in the death of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his female friend Anastasia Ettienne. While Nargis Fakhri is yet to react to the news, her mother, Marie A Fakhri, denied the allegations and said, "I don't think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody." ‘Housefull 5’: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan and Others Exude Glam in Final Schedule Pic.

Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Aliya Fakhri Arrested in New York for Double Murder

