During the highly anticipated IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took a lighthearted jab at the decision made by the third umpire, leaving cricket fans in stitches. Known for her cheerful and playful nature, Shraddha Kapoor's amusing gesture towards the third umpire quickly grabbed the attention of spectators worldwide. The actress shared a hilarious photo reaching into her bag and presenting a handful of almonds, playfully referred to as 'badam,' to the third umpire. The dismissal of Shubman Gill had already ignited a fiery debate among fans, who voiced their discontent with the call. Despite inconclusive evidence from TV replays, Gill, who had been displaying fine form, was deemed caught behind, intensifying the controversy surrounding the decision. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch Cameron Green Take A Controversial Catch to Dismiss Indian Opener During Day 4 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final .