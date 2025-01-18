Rejoice, Darshan Raval (30) fans! As the popular singer has tied the knot with his "best friend", Dharal Surelia. Darshan shared a series of beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram, expressing his joy with a heartfelt caption, "My best friend forever." In the photos, both Darshan and Dharal look stunning in traditional wedding attire, their love and chemistry shining through. The wedding pics showcase dulha Darshan in sherwani, while the dulhan looks stunning in red attire. The intimate moments shared between the couple have left fans swooning, making this an unforgettable occasion for all who adore the singer. Armaan Malik Plants a Loving Kiss on Wife Aashna Shroff at Their Glamorous Wedding Party (Watch Video).

Darshan Raval Marries Dharal Surelia

