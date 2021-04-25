Sonu Sood contribution towards helping people in the time of the pandemic has been huge, and there is no stopping the actor. After recovering from corona, the actor has now launched a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ to find hospitals, medicines and oxygen. The actor took to social media to share the news and wrote, ”Ab poora desh saath aayega. Judiye mere Telegram channel ‘India Fights With Covid’ par. Haath se haath milayenge…desh ko bachayenge (Now the entire country will come together. Join my Telegram channel, India Fights With Covid. We will unite to save the country.)”

Check His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)