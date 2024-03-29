Ever since this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has been facing massive trolling. Amid the team's recent loss against Sunriser's Hyderabad (SRH), the MI captain had to face all the load on himself. The fans fiercely opposed replacing ex-captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik, leading to intense trolling of the cricketer. Even his wife, Natasa Stankovic, faced harsh comments due to this. Someone had to step in and address the situation, and Sonu Sood did it! Extending his support to the Bollywood actor and philanthropist took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and wrote, " We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It’s not they, it’s us who fail." He added, "I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn’t matter whether he’s plays as a Captain or he’s the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes". Fateh Teaser Out: Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez Promise the Biggest Action-Packed Thriller of 2024 (Watch Video).

Sonu Sood Shows His Support to Hardik Pandya

We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It’s not they, it’s us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)